Rakul Preet Singh Explains Why She Can’t Be Friends with Ajay Devgn

Actor Rakul Preet Singh recently opened up about her dynamic with Ajay Devgan ahead of her upcoming movie, De De Pyaar De 2. She revealed while they shared a good working rapport with each, she does not consider him a friend. A distinction that she attributes to respect, seniority and age the age gap between them.

According to Rakul, the bond she shares with Ajay draws from a place of admiration: “We don’t have a friendship,” she said, adding that her relationship with him is “very… respect-based.” She clarified that for her, he’s still “Ajay Devgn sir” — a seasoned actor she deeply respects.

Rakul also pointed out that generational dynamics play a big role. “You know, the people who are in your age group can become friends.”

“But with Ajay sir, I still feel that ‘sir’ factor. I don’t see myself as someone who can call him a buddy,” she added.

She admitted she sometimes feels inexperienced in comparison to him, not only about their careers but also personally. “I’m still learning,” she added. “I don’t think of myself as a newcomer now, but in front of him, I feel like someone with much less experience.”

This isn't the first time Rakul has spoken warmly about working with her De De Pyaar De 2 co-star's. Recently, she complimented the actor R. Madhavan as an "amazing human being" whose wisdom and down-to-earth nature made it a joy to work with him on sets.

De De Pyaar De 2, directed by Anshul Sharma, follows the complicated, humorous romance between Ajay’s character Ashish and Rakul’s Ayesha, again exploring the dynamics of an age gap.

The film is a sequel to De De Pyaar De, the 2019 hit directed by Akiv Ali and starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu, and Jimmy Sheirgill.





The article has been authored by Siftpreet Kaur, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle