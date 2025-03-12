Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Tollywood and Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh, who has been busy with her Bollywood projects, recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Jackky Bhagnani. The couple tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in a grand traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Goa.

To mark the special occasion, Rakul shared a stunning Instagram story from their Maldives vacation. In the picture, the couple exuded romance, gazing into each other's eyes while relaxing in a swimming pool, dressed in stylish beachwear and sunglasses. Their dreamy getaway had fans swooning over their undeniable chemistry.

On the professional front, Rakul was last seen in the Bollywood film Meri Husband Ki Biwi, which unfortunately underperformed at the box office. However, she remains a sought-after actress in both Hindi and South cinema. With her vacation snapshots going viral, fans are eagerly awaiting her next big-screen outing. Whether it’s her films or her fashion, Rakul never fails to make a statement!



