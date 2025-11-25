Ajay Sir is A Secure Actor Who Lets Other Shine: Rakul

In a moment of deep gratitude, Rakul Preet Singh opens up about stepping back into Ayesha’s world—this time with richer emotions, higher stakes, and greater vulnerability. She speaks candidly about why strong writing, secure co-stars, and a collaborative team made it possible to bring a familiar character to life with a fresh spark.

Excerpts from an exclusive interview Ayesha has clearly struck a chord with audiences again. How did you approach reprising a character who’s already so loved while still bringing something fresh to her in this sequel? Thank you so much. It feels really nice when people are loving the character and giving it so much unanimous love. I think half the battle is won in the writing, so I can’t take the credit for that. Tarun and Luv sir have written Ayesha so beautifully that it becomes easy to make her look fresh while retaining the original DNA. The credit goes to my co-stars and the entire team—Ajay sir, Maddy sir, Luv sir, my director Anshul, writer Tarun. They gave me the space to shine. I am just very overwhelmed and grateful. ‘De De Pyaar De’ has grown into a franchise that many feel you practically own. How does that feel? Oh wow, thank you so much, but I don’t think that way. The franchise isn’t possible without Ajay sir—his belief in the script and the new concept. The writers, the directors of Part 1 and Part 2—it’s all because of them. They gave me the opportunity to play Ayesha and made her memorable. It’s a complete team effort and I can’t take the credit.





What makes your pairing with Ajay Devgn click so effortlessly?

It becomes effortless when your co-star makes you comfortable. Ajay sir will always be Ajay sir for me—I have immense respect for him. He makes everyone around him feel at ease. He’s a very giving, very secure actor, and he lets others shine. I don’t think there’s anyone like him. How does the sequel elevate the emotional dynamic for your character? In Part 1, you understood who Ayesha was. In Part 2, the challenge comes from her family. You see her layers—her battles with her father, mother, and for her love. The family dynamic and roller coaster of emotions are all from Ayesha’s point of view. I am grateful I got to showcase such a range. What excites you about portraying women who are bold, self-assured, and fun like Ayesha? It’s amazing to portray women who know what they want and are fun yet flawed. Nobody is perfect—Ayesha isn’t either. The nuances written into her make her so close to reality. When a character is written well, that’s what excites an actor. How do you balance playful romance and emotional depth? It comes from knowing where the character is in the story—what’s happened before and after, what her state of mind is. I don’t overthink. I read the scene, understand the moment, and give it my all. How do fan reactions shape your journey? I am very overwhelmed. As an actor, you hope for an author-backed role in a commercial film, and this gave me that. I am reading everything online, even if I can’t reply. I am just in full gratitude mode.





Your chemistry across two different age groups—Ajay Devgn and Meezaan—has been praised as something only you can pull off. How do you view this unique space?

Thank you so much, but I don’t think about it. I just focus on the scene I am doing and give 100%. The rest is up to the audience, the team, and the director. You have to keep working to create your space. I am glad people feel I can pull it off—maybe I will credit my genetics for that, wink.



