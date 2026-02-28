Rakshit Shetty Old Interview Resurfaces Praising Rashmika

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding has been making headlines across the film fraternity, and amid the celebratory buzz, an old interview of Rashmika’s former fiancé, actor-director Rakshit Shetty, has resurfaced online and won hearts.



In the interview, Rakshit spoke warmly about Rashmika and her journey, saying, “We are still in touch. She is doing very well in her career. She always had big dreams, and now she is achieving them. The credit for that must definitely go to her. I am very happy to see the successes she is achieving.”



Rakshit and Rashmika, who were previously engaged, parted ways amicably due to differences in compatibility and career priorities. Despite their separation, both have maintained mutual respect and have never spoken negatively about each other. Rakshit’s gracious remarks have impressed fans, highlighting the maturity and goodwill shared between the two.



Rashmika recently tied the knot with actor Vijay Deverakonda in a private ceremony titled “Virosh” on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding beautifully blended Telugu and Kodava traditions, reflecting the couple’s cultural roots, and was attended by close friends and family.



Despite her marriage, Rashmika is expected to continue her successful acting career across Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. The newlyweds are set to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, which is likely to see the presence of several prominent personalities from the Telugu and Kannada film industries.



On the professional front, Rashmika and Vijay will also be sharing screen space in the upcoming film “Ranbali”, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, further adding to the excitement among fans.

