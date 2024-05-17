From Banaras to Kolkata: Rakhee Gulzar's dedication will leave you stunned!

In the world of cinema, even the smallest details can make a big difference. Rakhee Gulzar's commitment to authenticity shines through in the filming of 'Aamar Boss.' From the clothes she wore to the accessories she adorned, Rakhee's meticulous attention to detail added depth to her character.

One notable example is the Tulsi Mala worn by her character. Rakhee insisted that it be sourced from Banaras to maintain cultural accuracy. This dedication to authenticity resonated with the entire cast and crew, elevating the film's storytelling.

Director duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy praised Rakhee's dedication, noting that, "Rakhee di's craft transcends acting. Her meticulous attention to detail elevates every aspect of her performance. For 'Aamar Boss,' Rakhee di has really gone the extra mile. As the seasoned performer that she is, we were in awe of her dedication to every detail of the character. She is really a chameleonic actress. Her insistence on authenticity speaks volumes about her dedication to her craft and her profound understanding of her character's journey.

As audiences anticipate the release of 'Aamar Boss,' they can look forward to experiencing Rakhee's authenticity in her Bengali comeback. The film is all set to release on 21st June 2024.