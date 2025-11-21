Raju Weds Rambai Review: A Touching Rural Romance That Falters Due to Deja Vu Feeling

Cast: Akhil Raj, Tejaswini Rao, Chaitu Jonallagadda, Sivaji Raja, Anitha Choudhury

Director: Saillu Kaampati

Rating: 2.5/5

Raju Weds Rambai is a rustic love story centered on a band player (Akhil Raj) and a college student (Tejaswini Rao), set against the backdrop of rural Telangana. The film attempts to capture the charm of village romance with rooted visuals and simple emotional beats. However, despite its heartfelt intention, the narrative struggles with predictability and familiar conflicts, weakening the overall impact.

The makers claimed the film is inspired by a real incident that took place in Telangana in 2010. If true, the events are indeed unfortunate and emotionally stirring. But when adapted to the big screen, the story reminds the viewer of the Telugu blockbuster Uppena, which explored a similar theme with far more depth, music, and emotional layering.

Due to budget limitations, the romance here unfolds in modest settings—autos, open fields, unfinished rooftops, and even atop trees. The hero is portrayed as a hot-headed, aggressive youngster, while the heroine is timid and soft-spoken, raised by an eccentric and physically handicapped father who doesn’t hesitate to threaten her with extreme measures, including acid.

Akhil’s character refuses to leave the village, content with earning small amounts through his band, while his father hopes he will move to Hyderabad for a better life. The heroine, meanwhile, grows up in a suffocating environment under her toxic father. When he discovers her relationship with the band player, he confronts Akhil’s father (Sivaji Raja), leading to chaos and separation.

The core conflict is repetitive, and much of the film is filled with shouting matches between the two families and lengthy scenes of friends offering advice. While this becomes tiring, the director attempts to salvage the film with a climax built around shock value. The resolution is indeed impactful and may disturb viewers with its intensity, even if the journey leading up to it feels predictable.

Among the performances, young actor Akhil Raj shows promise, and Tejaswini Rao has her moments. Chaitanya Jonallagadda impresses in an egoistic role, occasionally reminding viewers of Bhikshapati from the Telugu film Court.

Director Saillu Kaampati relies heavily on a hard-hitting finale while overlooking the need for a more engaging screenplay. The plot demanded novelty, but the treatment sticks to conventional patterns.

The director had even announced that he would walk half-naked if the film failed to connect with audiences. One can only hope the film finds viewers who resonate with it.