Raju Weds Rambai Expected OTT Release Date

Raju Weds Rambai was released in theatres on November 17, 2025. The film opened to positive reviews from several quarters. It looks like the film is being loved by all sections of the audience. It grossed more than Rs 7 Cr on the first weekend at the box office.

The film’s digital rights have been bagged by ETV Win. The love story is expected to make its digital release after four weeks of its theatrical release. It is expected to be streaming on ETV Win by early January 2026. However, the makers are yet to announce an official digital release date of the Akhil Raj-Tejaswini Rao movie.



Raju Weds Rambai is helmed by debutant Saailu Kaampati. The film features Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, Shivaji Raja, and Anitha Chowdary in key roles.

In a recent interview, distributors Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati stated that the ticket pricing strategy (Rs 99 in single screens), the climax, the performances by the lead pair, among other factors, have contributed to the movie's success.

