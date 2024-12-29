Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya to be re-released in theaters after 35 years

New Delhi: Rajshri Productions announced on Sunday that it has re-released the popular romance drama "Maine Pyar Kiya", starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, to mark the film's 35th anniversary.

The movie, which originally released on December 29, 1989, was the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya. It was Salman's first film as a leading man and Bhagyashree's acting debut.

