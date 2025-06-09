Rajkummar Rao, Pragya Kapoor to Juhi Chawla: Top 5 Film Personalities Who Belong from Haryana

Hindi cinema boasts several personalities who belong from Haryana and have established themselves as prominent figures in the Indian entertainment space. Somewhere, they have extended their Haryanvi culture and tradition to projects that have resonated with the audience for their natural flair and authenticity. Here's looking at the top 5 Haryanvi film personalities who made a mark in cinema:

Juhi Chawla: Juhi Chawla, an iconic actress, is a Haryanvi born, who entered the film space with her first film in 1986, titled Sultanat. The actress has explored the dynamics of Indian cinema in its truest sense and has worked in films across genres. From Ishq, Darr, Qayamat Se Qayamant Tak, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Juhi Chawla has registered some of the most iconic films under her name. Juhi Chawla, an iconic actress, is a Haryanvi born, who entered the film space with her first film in 1986, titled Sultanat. The actress has explored the dynamics of Indian cinema in its truest sense and has worked in films across genres. From Ishq, Darr, Qayamat Se Qayamant Tak, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Juhi Chawla has registered some of the most iconic films under her name.





Pragya Kapoor: Pragya Kapoor has her origins in Rewari, Haryana. Despite being born in Sweden, she was born to a Haryanvi family, making her a Haryanvi girl. Over the years, Pragya has made significant contributions to Hindi cinema by producing relatable and authentic films like Kedarnath, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Azaad, among others. Amid out-and-out commercial films, Pragya aims to back films that thrive on impactful narratives and bring a change in how films are perceived today.





Rajkummar Rao: Rajkummar Rao, one of the most versatile actors of today's generation, belongs from Gurgaon, Haryana. He got his big breakthrough in 2013 with Kai Po Che, and since then, he has made careful choices of films that blend entertainment with messages that connect. Apart from Kai Po Che, Rajkummar has delivered several memorable films such as Srikanth, Citylights, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, and the Stree franchise.





Jaideep Ahlawat: Jaideep Ahlawat, an underrated actor in Hindi cinema, belongs from Rohtak, Haryana. Jaideep made his acting range noticed with projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, Commando, Raazi, Jaane Jaan, Jewel Thief, and Paatal Lok among others. With each project, the actor ensures to pick roles that are challenging and complex, and leaves no stone unturned to pull them off!





Randeep Hooda: Born in Rohtak, Haryana, Randeep Hooda has carved a niche in the Hindi film space with his versatility and sheer dedication to go above and beyond for his roles and films. Be it Highway, Sarbjit, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and Kick among others, Randeep Hooda has set the bar for defining 'acting'.



