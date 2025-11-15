Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl: Vicky Kaushal, Farah, Priyanka Chopra shower love

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on their fourth wedding anniversary.Rajkummar, 41, and Patralekha, 35, announced the news with an Instagram post on Saturday.



"We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed Parents Patralekhaa and Rajkummar," was written over the poster.

"The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary," they wrote in the caption.

The announcement received congratulatory comments from other celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Dia Mirza, Ali Fazal, Vaani Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, among others.

Rajkummar and Patralekha tied the knot on November 15, 2021, at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort in New Chandigarh after an 11-year relationship.

The two announced the pregnancy in July via a joint Instagram post with a graphic reading "Baby on the way".

Patralekha was last seen in the biographical film "Phule" alongside Pratik Gandhi essaying the role of Savitribai Phule. The film released in April.

Rajkummar's latest films include "Bhool Chuk Maaf" and "Maalik", he also appeared as himself in a cameo in the Netflix series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood".