Rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar173, Produced by Kamal Haasan & Directed By Sundar C, Announced
This is the ultimate cinematic celebration — a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration that brings together five decades of friendship, mutual respect, and unmatched legacy between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.
History is about to be rewritten as Superstar Rajinikanth joins forces with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International for the monumental spectacle #Thalaivar173, to be directed by the blockbuster filmmaker Sundar C.
Commemorating 44 glorious years of Raaj Kamal Films International, #Thalaivar173 promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends Superstar Rajinikanth’s magnetic screen presence with Sundar C’s grand storytelling, all under the visionary production of Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran.
#Thalaivar173 marks Rajinikanth’s second collaboration with director Sundar C, coming nearly 28 years after their blockbuster hit Arunachalam.
Slated for a grand theatrical release during Pongal 2027 through Red Giant Movies, #Thalaivar173 stands as a celebration of legacy, friendship, and the enduring spirit of Tamil cinema.