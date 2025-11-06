Rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar173, Produced by Kamal Haasan & Directed By Sundar C, Announced

History is about to be rewritten as Superstar Rajinikanth joins forces with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International for the monumental spectacle #Thalaivar173, to be directed by the blockbuster filmmaker Sundar C.

This is the ultimate cinematic celebration — a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration that brings together five decades of friendship, mutual respect, and unmatched legacy between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.



Commemorating 44 glorious years of Raaj Kamal Films International, #Thalaivar173 promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends Superstar Rajinikanth’s magnetic screen presence with Sundar C’s grand storytelling, all under the visionary production of Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran.



#Thalaivar173 marks Rajinikanth’s second collaboration with director Sundar C, coming nearly 28 years after their blockbuster hit Arunachalam.

Slated for a grand theatrical release during Pongal 2027 through Red Giant Movies, #Thalaivar173 stands as a celebration of legacy, friendship, and the enduring spirit of Tamil cinema.