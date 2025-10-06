Rajinikanth's Humble Himalayan Spiritual Trip Goes Viral

Actor Rajinikanth has taken a break from his acting commitments to undertake a spiritual journey in the Himalayas, accompanied by close friends.



Photos of Rajinikanth eating a meal served on a leaf plate by the roadside have gone viral. He is seen in simple white clothes. In another picture, he is seen having a conversation with a group of men at an Ashram.



On Saturday, Rajinikanth visited Swami Dayananda Ashram in Rishikesh and paid tribute to Swami Dayananda. He also devoted time to meditation along the banks of the Ganga and took part in the Ganga Aarti.

Rajinikanth played a meta role in the recent Coolie. The film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Jailer 2 is his next theatrical release, hitting the marquee in the second half of 2026. The film is directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar.

