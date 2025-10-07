Rajinikanth Visits Badrinath Dham

Gopeshwar:Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth visited Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand on Monday.The veteran actor reached Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district this morning and offered prayers.



Hemant Dwivedi, President of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, welcomed Rajinikanth upon his arrival at the temple.

He also presented him with Lord Badrivishal's Prasad.

The actor often visits pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand.