Rajinikanth Visits Badrinath Dham

PTI
7 Oct 2025 8:31 AM IST

The actor often visits pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand.

Rajinikanth Visits Badrinath Dham
Hemant Dwivedi, President of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, welcomed Rajinikanth upon his arrival at the temple.

Gopeshwar:Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth visited Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand on Monday.The veteran actor reached Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district this morning and offered prayers.

Hemant Dwivedi, President of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, welcomed Rajinikanth upon his arrival at the temple.

He also presented him with Lord Badrivishal's Prasad.

( Source : PTI )
PTI
PTI

