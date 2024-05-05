Rajinikanth stays neutral in Illayaraja-Coolie row?

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth who featured in numerous hits composed by maestro Illayaraaja, preferred to stay neutral in the latest copyright issue. "The issue is between Ilaiyaraaja and producer Kalanithi Maran,” said the actor in Chennai indicating that the stylish actor doesn’t want to get involved in the controversy and leaves it to the warring parties to resolve it amicably.

Recently, the release title teaser of 'Coolie' featuring superstar Rajnikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been marred by copyright woes. The said teaser featured the iconic "Va Va Pakkam Va" song from the film "Thangamagan", originally composed by legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja. Anirudh Ravichander, the composer of "Coolie", incorporated the song into the teaser, which sparked the dispute.

Ilaiyaraaja, known for fiercely protecting his intellectual property, sent a copyright notice to the "Coolie" team for using his music without prior permission. This has caused a stir in the industry, with fans and media closely following the developments.

Rajinikanth is teaming up with young director Lokesh Kanagaraj who made blockbuster 'Vikram' to deliver another hit, but it is in the news for all the wrong reasons.