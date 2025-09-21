Rajinikanth In Various Forms of Hindu Gods, Fan Frenzy

Navaratri celebrations took a unique turn in Madurai this year, thanks to a diehard Rajinikanth fan who decided to honour his idol alongside the Gods. Instead of the traditional dolls of deities, Karthik, a devoted follower of the superstar, painstakingly created over 230 figurines of Rajinikanth and arranged them in a grand bommai kolu at his home.

A video posted by ANI shows Karthik performing aarti to a Rajinikanth idol dressed like a God, surrounded by photographs and dolls of the actor from various stages of his illustrious career. The kolu has been arranged on 15 steps, with the first 10 dedicated to iconic pictures of Thalaivar. The remaining steps feature figurines of Rajinikanth, some in getups from his famous films, while others are reimagined as Hindu gods, such as Lord Shiva and Lord Krishna.

Speaking about his creation, Karthik said, “In celebration of Navaratri this year, we have set up a special kolu in the Rajini temple. We consider Rajinikanth a deity, which is why we have placed dolls depicting him in divine forms. It took us two months to create this bommai kolu with 233 figurines.” He also revealed that special pujas will be performed on all nine days of Navaratri.



