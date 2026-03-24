Rajinikanth Calls Dhurandhar 2 a ‘Must-Watch for Every Indian’; Praises Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Superstar Rajinikanth has lauded filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest release 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', calling it a "must-watch film for every Indian." Taking to social media, the veteran actor congratulated the team behind the film, including Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and the crew, while praising its impact at the box office. "What a film ... #Dhurandhar2 !!! Aditya Dhar box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind @Aditya DharFilms @RanveerOfficial," Rajinikanth wrote.

His appreciation comes as the film continues to receive attention for its strong performance and patriotic appeal. Backed by Jio Studios, the Aditya Dhar directorial has shattered records across India and international markets, setting new benchmarks for scale, reach, and audience response. From the outset, Jio Studios positioned 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' as a landmark cinematic event. Driven by massive advance bookings and extraordinary demand, the film delivered the highest collections ever recorded across every single day of its opening weekend. In a historic moment for Indian cinema, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has stormed the global box office with an unprecedented Rs 761 crore worldwide opening weekend, officially becoming the biggest Indian blockbuster of all time.



This remarkable feat builds on the legacy of 'Dhurandhar', previously the biggest global Hindi blockbuster, with the sequel pushing the franchise to unprecedented heights. The film has achieved multiple all-time records, including the highest advance sales, highest paid previews, and the fastest film to cross Rs 300 crore domestically. It also recorded the most tickets sold on its first Saturday and the highest tickets sold per hour on BookMyShow, reflecting unparalleled audience engagement. Internationally, the film's performance has been equally dominant. 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' registered the highest overseas opening weekend ever for an Indian film, earning approximately Rs 210 crore (USD 22.7 million), as per the data shared by JioStudios. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the latest instalment in the franchise, was released in theatres on March 19.



After its release, the film has garnered praise from members of the film fraternity, including SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Anupam Kher and others. Kangana Ranaut lauded Dhar's achievement, calling him a "superstar filmmaker" and emphasising his growing influence. She noted that in global cinema, directors such as Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan are often regarded as central creative forces, suggesting Dhar's success could inspire emerging filmmakers. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli praised the project for "hitting it out of the park," while Rakesh Roshan credited it with ushering in "a new era of filmmaking". Actors including Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun also expressed their admiration. The film features an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal, among others.

