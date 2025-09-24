Rajesh Kallepalli Joins Hands With SVF For The Release Of OG In Uttarandhra

The buzz around Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited action drama OG continues to grow louder. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, the film is set for a grand worldwide release on September 25, 2025, with special paid premieres scheduled on September 24th at 10 PM.











In a significant development, ardent Pawan Kalyan admirer Rajesh Kallepalli has joined forces with Dil Raju’s SVF (Sri Venkateswara Films) to present OG in the Uttarandhra region. This collaboration reflects the passion of Pawan Kalyan fans and ensures a massive theatrical experience for audiences.

Based in Dallas, USA, Rajesh Kallepalli is an accomplished entrepreneur, philanthropist, and community leader. His ventures span IT consulting, restaurants, real estate, movie production, distribution, and live concerts. Under his banner Charisma Dreams, he successfully organized Ram Charan’s Game Changer pre-release event at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on December 21, 2024—a milestone celebration for Telugu cinema overseas.



Rajesh has also made his mark in film production as the co-producer of the Telugu film Raju Yadav. The movie earned recognition at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024, where it received two accolades, including a Special Jury Award for producers Rajesh Kallepalli—a testament to his commitment to quality cinema.



Born in Katravullapalli village near Kakinada and raised in Hyderabad, Rajesh pursued dual master’s degrees in the U.S. and has always balanced entrepreneurial success with philanthropy. His initiatives include funding children’s heart surgeries, installing water plants in schools, organizing Annadanam programs, supporting temple development, and donating to nonprofits in India and the U.S.



With his involvement in OG, Rajesh Kallepalli combines his vision, leadership, and passion for cinema to ensure a blockbuster release in Uttarandhra.

Paid Premieres: September 24, 10 PM Worldwide Release: September 25, 2025