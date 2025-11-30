Rajendra Prasad Faces Backlash for Remarks Against Brahmanandam

Tollywood senior actor Rajendra Prasad has come under sharp criticism once again after making inappropriate remarks during a public event. His behaviour, which many netizens say has been repeatedly crossing lines in recent years, has sparked a fresh controversy.

The latest incident occurred at the Sahakutumbaanaam movie event held on Saturday, where both Rajendra Prasad and veteran comedian Brahmanandam were present. After Brahmanandam concluded his speech, the microphone was handed to Rajendra Prasad. While beginning his remarks, he suddenly made an offensive comment directed at Brahmanandam. Shocked by the remark, Brahmanandam immediately questioned him, prompting Rajendra Prasad to attempt to cover it up as a joke.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with netizens condemning the actor for repeatedly making disrespectful statements in public. Many criticised him for failing to maintain basic decorum on stage despite decades of industry experience.

This is not the first time Rajendra Prasad has been embroiled in controversy. At previous events, he faced backlash for using objectionable language towards cricketer David Warner and for making belittling comments when audiences did not applaud. He had also verbally attacked comedian Ali at another function. Though he later apologised in an interview and assured that he would not repeat such behaviour, his latest remarks about Brahmanandam have once again placed him at the centre of public criticism.