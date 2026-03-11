Rajamouli’s Varanasi Strikes a Deal With SkyBlue Cinematix

S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming action-adventure film Varanasi has secured a major brand partnership deal with SkyBlue Cinematix, the entertainment and content integration division of Malaysia-based SkyBlue Group. The agreement grants SkyBlue Cinematix exclusive worldwide rights for brand integrations in the film, which is set to release on April 7, 2027.



Rajamouli expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating that Varanasi is “mounted on an enormous scale, both creatively and technically.” He hopes the partnership with SkyBlue Cinematix will integrate global brands organically and respectfully into the film’s world. SkyBlue Cinematix plans to use “Authentic Narrative Weaves” for brand integration, embedding brands into the film’s mythology-rooted storytelling.



Dato' Manikandamurthy Velayoudam, chair of SkyBlue Group, called the mandate an honor and a responsibility. He said they are proud to be the “strategic engine” behind the worldwide brand partnerships for this global cinematic movement. SkyBlue Group is an international media and infrastructure company with operations in Malaysia, the UAE, India, and Nigeria.



Varanasi boasts a star-studded cast including Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with M.M. Keeravani composing the original score. The film is described as a high-octane action-adventure combining ancient mythology with modern storytelling elements. It is also one of the first Indian productions to be shot in the 1.43:1 IMAX format.



The magnum opus, reportedly being made with a whopping budget of Rs 1300 crore, is expected to expand the fan base of Telugu cinema across the world. Already, the casting of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas has raised expectations for the forest adventure and is attracting attention worldwide.