S S Rajamouli Say He Is Not A God Believer

India : Director S. S. Rajamouli took everyone by surprise at the event when he candidly revealed that he is an atheist. Speaking emotionally, he said, “I don’t have much belief in God. My father said that Hanuman always stands behind me and guides me. But when these glitches happened, I immediately felt angry and wondered, ‘Is this how He’s helping me?’” The filmmaker grew so emotional while expressing this that he had to pause briefly to regain composure.

Rajamouli then spoke about his wife, Rama, describing her as a deeply devoted follower of Lord Hanuman. “My wife has immense faith in Hanuman. She speaks to Him as though He’s her friend. At one point, I even got angry with her about it. Anyway, let’s see,” he added with a faint smile.

Later in the event, as he attempted to replay the video glimpse that had earlier run into technical issues, he once again invoked the contrasting beliefs within his family. “Of course, we all want to watch the glimpse again—I’m waiting for it too. Father, if your Hanuman protected me once, let’s now see whether my wife’s Hanuman will help us this time,” he said, lightening the atmosphere with gentle humour.

Interestingly, despite Rajamouli’s personal disbelief in God, his upcoming film Varanasi is set against a spiritual backdrop, revolving around Lord Ram, Hanuman, the sacred city of Varanasi, and several other mystical terrains.



