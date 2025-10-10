Rajamouli's Birthday: Mahesh Babu Shares Special Post Amidst #SSMB29 Buzz

Director Rajamouli's birthday is today, and celebrities along with the audience have been pouring wishes to him on social media. Mahesh Babu, who is working with Rajamouli on the untitled movie currently termed as #SSMB29, also greeted him. Mahesh Babu shared a special post on X, along with a fabulous picture.



He wrote, “Wishing the one and only @ssrajamouli a very Happy Birthday… The best is always yet to come. Have a great one sir.”



Take a look at the picture:









Back to the movie, it is being produced by KL Narayana under Durga Arts. The music is composed by MM Keeravani. Priyanka Chopra will be seen as the female lead alongside Mahesh.