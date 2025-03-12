Odisha Emerges as a New Hotspot for Tollywood Filmmakers

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have begun filming their much-anticipated project in the breathtaking landscapes of Odisha’s Eastern Ghats. As the shoot progresses briskly, Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister, Parvati Parida, has congratulated the film’s team.





Expressing gratitude for their contribution to Odisha’s tourism sector, Parida acknowledged the impact of major Telugu films choosing the state as a filming destination.

"After Pushpa 2 in Malkangiri, now renowned director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film SSMB29, featuring South superstars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with internationally acclaimed actress Priyanka Chopra, is being shot in Koraput. This highlights Odisha’s stunning cinematic landscapes, positioning it as a prime location for film shoots. We warmly welcome filmmakers from all industries and assure them of full support and world-class infrastructure,” she tweeted.



Her statement also confirmed Priyanka Chopra’s involvement in the film, further fueling excitement around the project. With Odisha’s lush greenery and diverse terrain providing an ideal backdrop for large-scale productions, the Telugu film industry is now tapping into the state’s potential—much to the delight of local authorities and cinephiles alike.