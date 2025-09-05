Rajamouli Shares His Experience Of Working In Kenya

Ace director S.S. Rajamouli shared his excitement about shooting SSMB29 in Kenya.

Taking to social media, he wrote: "Visiting Kenya has indeed been a beautiful, once-in-a-lifetime experience with its vast landscapes and incredible diversity of wildlife.

Filming here has been one of the most memorable moments of my career. I am deeply thankful to the Kenyan government and the locals of Masai Mara, Naivasha, Samburu, and Amboseli for their tremendous support and hospitality throughout our shoot."









Rajamouli also extended his gratitude to the Kenyan government and its ministers for the seamless support offered during the filming schedule.

The shoot of SSMB29 is progressing at a brisk pace, with major action sequences currently being canned in the African nation. The film features superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead, alongside Priyanka Chopra as the heroine and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role. Music is composed by M.M. Keeravani.

Mounted on a massive scale, SSMB29 is slated for a global release, making it one of the widest releases ever for an Indian film.