Rajamouli Is One of the Best in India, Says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, in a recent interview, has spoken positively about SS Rajamouli in the context of her upcoming project with him. In Varanasi, she is Mandakini and is cast opposite Mahesh Babu.



"It is a pleasure to act under the direction of Rajamouli, one of the best directors in India. This will be a meaningful film in my career. I, along with fans, am eagerly waiting for its release," Priyanka says.



Taking to X, recently, Rajamouli shared the trailer for Priyanka's upcoming movie The Bluff and wrote, “Priyanka is unstoppable and always surprises… What a commanding presence and fiery performance. Looking forward to #TheBluff.” The Bluff is directed by Frank E. Flowers, who co-wrote the script with Joe Ballarini.

The film brings an epic period thriller to life, set in the historically and culturally rich Cayman Islands, and features stunning real-world locations, including the Skull Cave and the iconic bluff.

