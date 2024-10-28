Rajamouli explores African Jungles for upcoming Action-Adventure with Mahesh Babu

Ace director S S Rajamouli has set out on a jungle safari and is hunting locations for his upcoming film with superstar Mahesh Babu. SSMB29 is one of the much-awaited films in Indian cinema. Superstar Mahesh Babu will be doing a globe-trotting adventure drama. The pre-production works are currently underway, and the fans are eagerly waiting for the updates regarding the film.

SS Karthikeya, the son of Rajamouli, who actively coordinates the activities of his father’s works, posted some pictures on Instagram stories, revealing an interesting update about the film. We can see them having a jungle safari and the sight of these pictures is so tempting that Mahesh will be seen in an international-level film. Karthikeya and his father are currently hunting the locations for the shoot in the forests of Africa. Already, the team hinted that the project is going to be an African adventure drama. The film’s shoot will begin after Sankranthi 2025. The team is preparing themselves for the same.

Screen-grabs of Karthikeya's Instagram Story