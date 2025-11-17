Raj Tarun's Tortoise Launched

The film Tortoise, starring Raj Tarun and Amrutha Chowdary as the lead pair, with Srinivas Avasarala and Dhanya Balakrishna in key roles, is being jointly produced by Sasidhar Nalla, Vijay Kumar, Santhosh Emmadi, and Ramisetti Rambabu under the banners of Prashvitha Entertai9ment, SK Golden Arts, Chandamama Creations, and NVL Creations. The film is directed by Rithvik Kumar. Launched today with a Pooja ceremony at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad, the film promises a riveting narrative. A motion poster was also released. Oscar-winner Chandra Bose has penned the lyrics for this film, and Anup Rubens has composed the music.

Raj Tarun said, "The film 'Tortoise' will be very fresh and new. It has a very different story, and the way the director Rithvik Kumar narrated the story was excellent. Congratulations to our producers, Sasidhar Nalla, Vijay Kumar, Santhosh Emmadi, and Ramisetti Rambabu, for coming forward with such a good script. This film will be a good kick-start for my career."

Director Rithvik Kumar stated, "Welcome to the media friends who attended our film's Pooja ceremony. The film 'Tortoise' will be very new. It will be the best film in Raj Tarun garu's career. The characters of Srinivas Avasarala, Dhanya Balakrishna, and the heroine Amrutha Chowdary are very strong. This is a great thriller with a different story and a new screenplay. We will start the shooting soon. Today, we also released the motion poster for our film. My thanks to my producers for believing in me and giving me this opportunity."

Producers Sasidhar Nalla, Vijay Kumar, Santhosh Emmadi, and Ramisetti Rambabu stated, "We liked the story very much. The shooting will commence soon. We have complete faith in our director Rithvik Kumar. We are very happy to be making a film with Raj Tarun garu."