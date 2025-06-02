Raj Nidimoru's Wife Addresses Samantha Rumors With Karma Post

Actress Samantha is once again in the spotlight, this time over rumored links with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, best known for co-directing The Family Man, in which she played a key role.

The duo has been seen frequently sharing photos and social media interactions, sparking widespread speculation about the nature of their relationship.



Adding fuel to the fire, recent developments suggest a strain in Raj's marriage with his wife, Shyamali. Her cryptic social media activity has caught public attention, especially in the wake of the rumors. Shyamali took to Instagram to post, “Time exposes, Karma corrects, The Universe humbles,” a message many believe is a subtle yet pointed response to the circulating gossip.



The intrigue intensified when a candid photo of Raj and Samantha went viral, showing the two near and seemingly enjoying each other’s company. The timing of Shyamali’s post, soon after this photo made rounds online, has only deepened public curiosity.



As speculations continue to swirl, it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds and what impact it may have on the personal and professional lives of those involved.

