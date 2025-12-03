Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Opt for Satvik Food to Respect Norms

After weeks of speculation and unconfirmed reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru of the director duo Raj & DK have finally tied the knot. Fans were taken by surprise when Samantha announced her wedding early in the morning, ending months of anticipation. She kept the ceremony deeply spiritual and positive.



The wedding took place at a divine location called Linga Bhairava and followed the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaah tradition. Samantha’s close friend, fashion designer Shilpa Reddy, shared glimpses of the private event, revealing a ceremony rooted in simplicity and serenity.



One detail that immediately caught attention was the food. Reflecting the minimal and spiritual theme, the couple opted for a satvik and traditional menu instead of a grand spread. Guests were served a simple plate consisting of cucumber salad, dal rice, mixed vegetables, chutney, and ragi mudde. There were no chaats, pizzas, or elaborate multi-course meals. The food style was perfectly in tune with the wedding’s setting at the Isha Foundation, which emphasizes peace, rituals, and traditional practices.



Guests described the meal as humble, healthy, and meaningful, noting that it matched the intimate and spiritually inclined nature of the event.



On the work front, Samantha is preparing for her upcoming Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram, aiming to recreate the magic of Oh Baby with director Nandini Reddy.