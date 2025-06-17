Raj Kundra Opens Up on Participating in The Traitors: “It gave people a rare look into the playful, less guarded version of me”

Raj Kundra recently participated in the ongoing streaming show The Traitors, where he was chosen as one of the three traitors by host Karan Johar. However, his excitement and unpredictability gave him away, leading to an early elimination. Following his exit, Raj opened up about his experience on the show, sharing how it came to him at just the right time in his life.





Speaking about being an unfiltered part of The Traitors, Raj says, “It was definitely a mix of thrill and relief, to be honest. I’ve lived under so much scrutiny in real life, where every move is calculated. For once, I was just playing a game no legal stakes, no press waiting outside just strategy and fun. That unfiltered emotion, that adrenaline? It gave me away. But it also gave people a rare look into the playful, less guarded version of me.”





During his time on the show, Raj playfully mentioned that he wouldn’t mind switching to a ‘khalnaayak’ role a statement that mirrored his intention of toying with public perception. He now calls the move “absolutely conscious.”





“I have been called many names, so I thought why not own the tag on my terms? But I wasn’t there to be a dark, brooding villain. I wanted to be cheeky, unpredictable, and maybe even oddly likeable. It was my way of saying: I’ve been judged without people knowing the full story. Now, there’s a version of me that’s scripted by me.”





Raj shares how The Traitors came to him at a time when he had been stepping back and working on himself. “I’ve been behind the scenes for a while introspecting, healing, recalibrating. The Traitors came at the right time. It allowed me to connect with the public on human terms, not headlines. It reminded me that I’m more than my past, and hopefully, helped remind others of that too.”





The show offered viewers a glimpse into the unfiltered Raj Kundra the man beyond the headlines. “It was definitely a way to reconnect, and maybe to rest. I know some people might still be unsure about me, and that’s okay. But The Traitors showed a side of me that’s strategic, fun, and human. Not perfect, not edited. Just… me. If it confuses some people, so be it. At least it’s real. Also, I was a traitor not a villain. Big difference,” he concludes.





Often grabbing headlines for various reasons, Raj Kundra ensured he connected with his audience through honesty and vulnerability, making everyone take notice of the man beyond the news and beyond the headlines.