Raj-DK Plan Superhero Film with Salman Khan

Directorial duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli, otherwise known as Raj-DK, are doing a superhero film with Salman Khan. Shooting is expected to start immediately after the release of Salman’s war film Battle Of Galwan in August.

Raj and DK shared their superhero idea with Salman and he liked it. Unlike the Superman stereotype, the protagonist in the upcoming film won’t be a caped crusader but a routine guy struggling to prove his might to a cynical world. It’s about a superhero losing his power, a theme Salman identifies with. The script is almost ready. Samantha is likely to play the leading lady.