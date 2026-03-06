Rai Rai Raa Raa from Peddi Turns Viral, Becomes IPL Anthem

When everyone thought the makers of Peddi, starring Ram Charan, had gone silent due to the lack of promotions, the release of the film’s second single arrived at the right moment and raised the excitement around the rustic entertainer.



After the first song, Chikiri Chikiri received a thumping response. The second single, Rai Rai Raa Raa, has also been getting unanimous appreciation from listeners across languages since its launch a few days ago. The high-energy dance number quickly became a sensation and generated massive buzz for the film.



While the Telugu version is receiving a strong response from music lovers, the Hindi version has now unofficially turned into an anthem for the Indian Premier League. Numerous edits and reels featuring different franchises have been going viral across social media platforms.



Interestingly, during the previous IPL season, a popular shot of Ram Charan from the film’s teaser was recreated by the Delhi Capitals franchise, which created significant hype for the film nationwide. This year, the makers expect Rai Rai Raa Raa to dominate the season, thanks to the energetic composition by Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman.



The Telugu version of the song has already crossed 31 million views, while the Hindi version has secured nearly 10 million views so far. The perfectly timed release of the song is boosting the film’s momentum. With the teaser and both songs creating strong buzz, Peddi is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 30.

