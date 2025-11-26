Rahul Sipligunj Surprises Fiancée Harinya Reddy with Yuzvendra Chahal at Sangeet

Tollywood singer Rahul Sipligunj and Harinya Reddy are all set to get married. The couple will tie the knot on November 27 in a grand ceremony. Preparations for the wedding are in full swing, and the event is set to take place at a luxurious venue in Hyderabad’s Financial District.

Several celebrities are expected to grace the couple’s wedding. Rahul and Harinya recently met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and personally invited him to attend their wedding.



Rahul surprised his fiancée Harinya by inviting cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal to their Sangeet ceremony, as she is a huge fan of the cricketer.

Pictures of Harinya meeting Chahal have since gone viral on social media. She also thanked Rahul for the lovely surprise and shared the photos online. Just a day is left for their big fat wedding!

