Rahul Sankrityan Effort Behind Ranabaali’s Vintage Wedding Poster

The makers of Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, recently unveiled a wedding poster along with glimpses from the film’s songs. The vintage-style poster, noted for its natural and authentic appeal, has received an overwhelming response from audiences. Adding to the emotional connect, the poster was released just hours after Vijay and Rashmika real-life wedding, making it even more special for fans.



Director Rahul Sankrityan recently took to social media to share the story and effort behind the much-admired poster.



Speaking about it, Rahul said the wedding poster from Ranabaali was not merely a promotional image, but a captured moment. He shared his long-standing fascination with old photographs, noting that pictures taken by parents and ancestors never appear artificial. Instead, they carry an honesty and naturalness that feels deeply real.



When he decided to set Ranabaali against a historical backdrop, Rahul wanted that same authenticity to be reflected in every frame. He explained that weddings in those times were simple, dignified, and free of extravagance, with marriage regarded as a sacred, lifelong bond. He recalled that when Vijay and Rashmika stepped onto the set in their wedding costumes, they did not feel like actors at all—it felt as though a bride and groom from that era had truly walked in. The photograph, he added, was captured using a simple backdrop and minimal lighting to preserve that raw realism.



Rahul further noted that when Vijay and Rashmika came together in real life through marriage, it reminded him of filming the wedding scene for the movie. Sometimes, he said, cinema and life move hand in hand.



Presented by T-Series and produced by Mythri Movie Makers’ Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, Ranabaali is being mounted on a massive scale. The film is slated for a grand worldwide release on September 11. The recently released title glimpse has already garnered a tremendous response. Set in the 19th century, Ranabaali is inspired by real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878 during British rule.

