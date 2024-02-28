Raghava Lawrence to take on Rajnikanth in his next?

After debuting as a hero in Telugu films like ‘Style’ and his dubbed movies like ‘Kanchana’ and ‘Ganga’ minting money in two Telugu states, choreographer-turned-hero Raghava Lawrence is set to play a baddy role in Rajinikanth's upcoming film to be directed by his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth. “Lawrence has agreed to play the negative role opposite superstar Rajinikanth and it is first time he would playing a baddy role,” says a source who adds, “Lawerence has gained enough mass following with his dancing and rugged roles and now wants to showcase his dark side against his favourite star Rajinikanth,” he adds.

After playing heroes in numerous films, Jagapathi Babu and Arjun Sarja and Vijay Sethupathi also showcased their fiery side and tasted success in a big way. “Playing a baddie in Rajinikanth’s movie also gets an actor enough mileage and many villains would vouch for it. Even popular actor Vijay Sethupathi played a dark role in Rajinikanth’s ‘Petta’ and again essayed the role of a drug lord in ‘Vikram’ opposite Kamal Haasan and still doing hero roles without any fuss. Lawrence also wants to try out a role with negative shades to prove his versatility besides doing hero-centric movies,” he points out.

Among Telugu heroes-turned-villains, Sunil is the most sought after actor for roles with negative shades as he worked with Rajnikanth in ‘Jailer’ and with Vishal in 'Mark Antony’. “Besides good money, baddy roles allow an actor to showcase varied shades because hero roles are one dimensional and predictable,” he concludes.