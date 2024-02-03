Radhika Naidu Wins Mrs. Golden Face of Hyderabad Title

Hyderabad: Radhika Naidu has been crowned Mrs. Golden Face of Hyderabad in the Golden Face of South India 2024 pageant, organized by Wyndow Entertainments and ACTC Studio. The event aimed to raise awareness about skin donation for acid attack victims.

Radhika, a Team Leader at Capgemini Technology Services and a pageant enthusiast, impressed judges and audiences with her grace and individuality, winning the prestigious title. The event was graced by chief guests Amy Jackson and Shreya Saran, along with director AL Vijay and brand ambassador Parvathi Nair.

Radhika's victory symbolizes cultural diversity and serves as an inspiration for others. Congratulations to her on this remarkable achievement.