Rachel McAdams Turns 47, Fans Flood Social Media with Birthday Wishes

Actress Rachel McAdams turned 47 today, and fans flooded X with birthday wishes and heartfelt messages.

The hashtag #HappyBirthdayRachelMcAdams quickly began trending as users shared their favourite scenes and photos from her iconic films, including Mean Girls, The Notebook, and About Time.

Many fans praised McAdams for her talent, kindness, and her reputation for staying away from unnecessary Hollywood spotlight. Several celebrities and co-stars also joined in, posting warm birthday notes and cherished memories.

This article is authored by Sudham Akanksha, an intern at Deccan Chronicle