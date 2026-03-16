Rachel McAdams, Rhea Seehorn, Ginnifer Goodwin shine in Sabyasachi Jewellery at 2026 Oscars

Los Angeles: Indian luxury craftsmanship found a sparkling moment on Hollywood's biggest stage as global stars Rachel McAdams and Ginnifer Goodwin stepped out in Sabyasachi High Jewellery at the 98th Academy Awards, held on March 15. The evening marked a significant return for McAdams, who attended the Oscars for the first time in a decade. Her last appearance at the ceremony was in 2016. For the prestigious night, McAdams chose a gilded gown featuring a figure-hugging silhouette and a dramatic open back. Complementing the look was Sabyasachi High Jewellery, including earrings crafted in 18k gold set with morganite and brilliant-cut EF VVS VS diamonds, the fashion house said. She paired them with a ring crafted in 18k gold featuring sapphire and brilliant-cut EF VVS VS diamonds.



This year, the actor made a surprise appearance during the ceremony to deliver an emotional In Memoriam tribute, honouring iconic performers who shaped cinema. McAdams paid heartfelt tribute to her late 'The Family Stone' co-star Diane Keaton, describing her as "a legend with no end." She remembered Keaton singing a Girl Scout song on the film's set. She also honoured fellow Canadian actor Catherine O'Hara, calling her a "comedic genius and scene stealer." Earlier this year, McAdams received another career milestone when she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2026. Actor Ginnifer Goodwin also wore Sabyasachi High Jewellery at the ceremony. She opted for a striking sheer black organza gown for the ceremony. The design featured dramatic off-the-shoulder puff sleeves, a flowing train, and black lace detailing woven into the sheer skirt.



She accessorised with a chunky silver choker necklace and a black clutch bag. Adding a touch of colour and sparkle was her Sabyasachi High Jewellery necklace crafted in 18k gold with emerald, mint tourmaline, and brilliant-cut EF VVS VS diamonds.



Goodwin, known for voicing Judy Hopps in the 'Zootopia' franchise, attended the Oscars as 'Zootopia 2' (2025) was nominated for Best Animated Feature. The sequel, which reunited beloved characters Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, was among the year's top box office performers and received widespread acclaim. At the Oscars, it competed in the Best Animated Feature category alongside films such as 'Elio'. However, the film did not win the award, marking the fourth consecutive year without a victory in that category for Disney. The celebration of Indian design extended beyond the main ceremony to one of Hollywood's most exclusive after-parties. Actor Rhea Seehorn attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), wearing Sabyasachi High Jewellery earrings crafted in 18k gold with mint amethyst and brilliant-cut diamonds.



Seehorn paired the jewellery with a Louis Vuitton look for the evening. Though not nominated at this year's Oscars, the actor has had a strong awards season run in 2026 for her role as Carol Sturka in the Apple TV+ series 'Pluribus.' Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the 2026 Oscars ceremony aired live on ABC and Hulu. In India, the ceremony aired live on JioHotstar.

