Raashii Khanna’s Latest Post Sparks Relationship Rumors

Actress Raashii Khanna, who impressed audiences with her heartfelt performance in the romantic drama Telusu Kada, has once again become the talk of the town — this time for her latest Instagram post that has set off a wave of speculation about her relationship status.



The actress shared a glimpse of her peaceful getaway, posting cozy pictures and a short video that quickly went viral. What grabbed everyone’s attention was one particular snapshot where Raashii is seen hugging someone — prompting fans to wonder if the mystery person might be her boyfriend.



Captioning her post, “Finding warmth in little sips and city strolls,” Raashii showcased her radiant charm as she enjoyed a cup of coffee and relished a crêpe at an open-air café. Dressed casually in a white t-shirt and blue denim, the Tholi Prema actress exuded effortless elegance while capturing the essence of finding joy in life’s simple moments.













On the professional front, Raashii is currently busy with “Telusu Kada”, a Telugu romantic comedy marking the directorial debut of Neeraja Kona. She will be seen in Pawan Kalyan’s “Ustaad Bhagat Singh”, adding another big project to her growing list of commitments.

