Raashii Khanna Elated About Working with Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Power star Pawan Kalyan is on a mission to wrap up his upcoming films, OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. While OG, directed by Sujeeth, is gearing up for a grand release on 25 September 2025, his other biggie Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a mass action entertainer directed by Harish Shankar, is progressing at a brisk pace.



The film features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the leading ladies. Raashii Khanna, who has just completed her portion for the movie, shared her excitement about working with Pawan Kalyan. Expressing her joy, she said it was a “moment to cherish” sharing screen space with the star.



She also posted a picture with Pawan Kalyan on social media, writing:“It’s a wrap for @pawankalyan garu for #UstaadBhagatSingh. It has been amazing sharing this film with him, a true honour and a memory I’ll always cherish.”













On the work front, Raashii Khanna is also busy with the big-ticket film Telusu Kada, co-starring Siddu Jonnalagadda, after scoring notable hits in Tollywood with films like Jai Lava Kusa, Tholi Prema, and Supreme.

