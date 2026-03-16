Raashi Khanna Talks About Inflation Fears Amid Global Tensions

Actor Raashi Khanna is gearing up for the release of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, in which she stars opposite Pawan Kalyan. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, and the actress has high hopes pinned on the project.



In a recent interaction, Raashi shared her thoughts on global developments and their possible impact on the film industry. Speaking about the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, she expressed concern about how such conflicts could trigger economic challenges.



“I was talking to a friend recently about the future of films. A war has begun, and I don’t know how people are realising that we’re going to face inflation in the future,” she said.



Raashi added that economic instability could affect how audiences spend money on entertainment. “Because there’s a shortage – and since I grew up in a middle-class family – I know films are like a luxury. When there’s no money, films will not be our priority,” she said.



According to the actress, the current trend already shows that audiences are selective about what they watch in theatres. “Already, people are not going to theatres unless it’s a big film. Small and medium films will suffer, while OTT will become more powerful. That’s the future,” she remarked.



In another interview, Raashi also reflected on her experience while shooting the film Telusu Kada. She said that sometimes actors develop a sense about whether a story will connect with the audience.



“When we were shooting Telusu Kada, I had a feeling that the movie might not work with the audience,” she revealed. She explained that such thoughts can arise when actors spend many days working on the script and scenes.



Raashi said she shared her concerns with a few people on the set but did not express them strongly, as she did not want to discourage the team. “Every film is a team effort. Actors trust the director and continue their work,” she added, noting that she completed her role with full dedication out of respect for the director and the entire crew.





