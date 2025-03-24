 Top
Raashi Khanna sweats it out in gym

Her dedication to fitness was evident, but

Raashi Khana (Photo by arrangement)

Actress Raashi Khanna is setting fitness goals with her latest gym selfie! The star shared a post-workout snap with her trainer, Kuldip Sethi, looking radiant in a brown bralette, gym pants, and sporty sneakers. Her dedication to fitness was evident, but she kept things lighthearted with a fun caption:

"Proof I survived the session without crying and felt cute enough to take selfies! @kuldepsethi"


On the professional front, Raashi is gearing up for her next film, Telusu Kada, alongside Siddhu Jonnalagadda. She has previously impressed audiences with her performances in Telugu hits like Tholi Prema, Venky Mama, and Jai Lava Kusa. She worked with stars like Venkatesh, Ravi Teja, and Jr NTR.

