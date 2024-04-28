Raashi Khanna goes for an image makeover?

With pretty actress Rashi Khanna turning into a glam queen in her last release ‘Chandrakala 4’ and doing a sensuous dance number ‘Achacho’ with hotshot Tammannah, it looks the actress is looking for an image makeover. “She is looking stunning and gorgeous in the racy number and matches dancing steps with top dancer Tamannaah,” says a director who adds, “Probably, she is looking to do some glam-centric roles after going in for image makeover,” he adds.



Actually, Rashi Khanna is known for her girl-next-door roles in Telugu films like ‘Tholi Prema’, ‘Srinivas Kalyanam’, ‘Hyper’ and ‘World Famous Lover’ to gain a foothold in Tollywood. “Rashi is pretty looking and talented too and needs few more hits to regain her position in Tollywood,” he adds. She also explored Bollywood and was seen in Hindi web series ‘Farzi’ and Hindi film ‘Yodha’ to expand her footprint in Bollywood. “Actually, she started her career in Hindi films with ‘Madras Café’ but later arrived in Tollywood with ‘Oohalu Goosagoosa Lade’ and didn’t look back eversince and worked with stars like Ravi Teja, Ram Pothineni and Varun Tej,’ he points out.

With her upcoming film ‘Telusu Kadha’ with sensation Siddhu Jonnalagadda looking doubtful, Rashi Khanna has to wait for another plum offer from Tollywood to regain her position.