Raashi Khanna Defends Mrs Amid Backlash on Women’s Day

The recently released Bollywood film Mrs has sparked controversy for its portrayal of women in a sorrowful and disempowered light. While the movie has faced mixed reactions from both audiences and critics, actress Raashi Khanna has stepped up in its defense, reigniting debates on social media.

On Women’s Day, Raashi expressed her support for the film, acknowledging that while it may not represent every woman’s reality, it reflects the struggles faced by some. She praised the filmmakers for highlighting such stories and commended lead actress Sanya Malhotra’s performance, describing it as deeply moving and impactful. However, her comments have drawn divided responses—some applauding her perspective, while others remain critical of the film’s narrative.

Amid the ongoing conversation, Raashi remains focused on her upcoming projects. She is gearing up for the release of Telusa Kada, a film that has generated significant buzz. While details are still under wraps, expectations are high, and fans are eager to see her take on a fresh, compelling role.

With her strong stance on Mrs and an exciting lineup of films ahead, Raashi Khanna continues to make headlines. Whether her support will influence public opinion on the film remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—she isn’t afraid to stand by her views, even if they spark debate.