R Narayana Murthy is man with golden heart, says director Hemanth Madhukar

Legendary filmmaker R Narayana Murthy has been hospitalized and recouping well. He issued a statement and confirmed that he was admitted to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on July 16th, 2024, due to some health issues.



The 70-year-old actor was under the care of Dr. Beerappa, who has been overseeing his treatment, and his representatives have assured the public that his condition is stable and he is on the path to recovery. He acknowledged the concerns of his fans and the media regarding his well-being. He expressed his gratitude to the medical team at NIMS and the outpouring of support from his well-wishers.

Meanwhile, young Tollywood director Hemanth Madhukar who worked as associate director to R Narayana Murthy in the film ‘Aranyam’ says, “He is simple and honest filmmaker and is unmatched and irreplaceable" and calls him a 'trailblazer' in dishing out hard hitting movies like ‘Erra Sainyam’, ‘Cheemaladandu’, 'People's War,' 'Ardharatri Swatantram' and ‘Orey Rikshaw’. “He walks on the road like any other common man and lives a simple life by traveling in autos and buses since he wanted to stay connected with the common man. He never craved for luxuries like fancy cars and palatial houses, like other producers and directors in Tollywood,’ he adds. Despite being an actor, director and producer, he was quite humble and gave regular commercial filmmakers a run for their money with numerous hits.

His real-life honesty and darinngness reflects in his movies too, “He used to call spade a spade, while other filmmakers compromised. Poor people thronged theatres to watch his hard-hitting films which delivered messages and triggered awareness among rural folk on various issues. He made films against feudal lords atrocities, caste discrimination in villages, plight of farmers and peasants and unemployed youth and reached out to varied sections of the audience and delivered many silver jubilees. He is one Telugu actor and filmmaker who tread his own path and no one could emulate him,” he points out.



About his Left-centric and naxal-oriented movies, Hemanth explains, “Anyone who fights against the system for the livelihood of poor and needy is naturally branded Leftist. However, Narayanamuthry stood firm in his belief and made films for people and their well-being and definitely not to make money like other producers. Truly, a man with a golden heart.’