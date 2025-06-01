R Narayana Murthy Criticizes Pawan Kalyan For Derailing Talks
Addressing recent controversies, Murthy emphasized that the demand to replace the current rental model with a revenue-sharing system is a long-standing issue and not connected to the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.
Veteran actor and filmmaker R. Narayana Murthy, known for his hard-hitting films like Chimaladandu, Erra Sainyam, and Orey Rikshaw, has weighed in on the ongoing debate over theatre operations in Andhra Pradesh.
He criticized Deputy Chief Minister and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan for misinterpreting the matter and adding unnecessary complexity. According to Murthy, discussions on reforming the theatre system have been ongoing for months, and linking them to a single film has only derailed constructive dialogue.
Murthy also clarified that there has been no official decision to shut down theatres starting June 1st. “No one has the authority to enforce such a shutdown. It was merely a proposal, not a final decision,” he stated.
Responding to Pawan Kalyan’s suggestion that industry members should personally meet him and the Chief Minister, Murthy countered: “Even during monarchies, when democracy didn’t exist, rulers would come to the people to understand their problems.”
He noted that he has been advocating for a percentage-based revenue model for nearly 25 years, having even approached the late Rama Naidu on the matter. “After N.T. Rama Rao, Pawan Kalyan is the most influential political figure from the Telugu film industry. I’m proud of his rise, but now that he’s in power, I wish he had shown more initiative in addressing these long-pending industry issues,” Murthy concluded.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
