R Madhavan reveals why he had to redefine parenting rules to have the same amount of impact on his son that his parents had on him in an IMDb exclusive

De De Pyaar De 2 recently hit theatres six years after the release of the first film, bringing back Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh and introducing R. Madhavan in a pivotal role. In an exclusive conversation with IMDb, Devgn and Madhavan emphasized how mutual understanding, improvisation, and their effortless rapport elevated their performances. The duo also shared insights on the film’s exploration of generational differences and today’s shifting societal acceptance of modern relationships. Speaking about their long-standing rapport, Devgn shared, “Working with Maddy feels effortless, we’re more like friends. He’s a fabulous actor and that always helps. The kind of rapport we share always makes the scene better because there’s a tuning, an understanding. I know what he’s going to do, he knows what I’m going to do, and it works out very well.” Madhavan added, “Ajay sir comes with a body of work that’s awe-inspiring. On the sets, his devotion to the subject is such that he gives you the freedom to work the way you want. There’s a scene in this film where he doesn’t speak at all, it’s just Rakul and me having a dramatic conversation. Without saying a word, he delivers the impact the moment needs with just a turn, just silence. For me, that was like going to university.”

Reflecting on why the story of De De Pyaar De 2 resonates with audiences today, Madhavan said, “At a time when these relationships were not very common, they were actually looked down upon by society, this film would have been a radical story. Right now, the differences don’t make a difference in relationships, but if you’re an old timer, it’s difficult to accept. For me to accept how to behave like a modern father is very difficult. Things that I grew up with which were totally acceptable, where we love and adore our parents for what they did to make us who we are today, I can’t do that with my son anymore. So, I have to redefine the rules for myself as a father to have the same amount of impact so that he turns out that way. So, this film also, the reason you should see this film, god forbid, god willing you may see a situation like this in your family, and we’ve got a solution for it. We’re exploring options if such an event were to occur in your family and that’s what makes it so much more exciting.”

Devgn shared, “In today’s times, the youth has and thinks that they have the right to make their own choices. You cannot deny them or defy them, I would say. So, in a society like today, it’s not exactly a taboo, there is a conflict but there are different points of view and you can’t deny that both the points of view are right or wrong, both have their pluses and minuses. That conflict is very interesting.”





