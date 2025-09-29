Pushpa Writer Veera Kogatam To Helm A Kiran Abbavaram Movie

Pushpa director Sukumar has mentored many directorial talents in the film industry. Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena and Peddi fame is one of them.



Veera Kogatam, a former journalist with 18 years of standing in the media sector, started working under Sukumar for Pushpa. He was one of the writers who was part of the writing department of the Allu Arjun duology. Veera is now making his directorial debut under a movie to be produced jointly by Ashok Bandreddi (Sukumar's nephew) and Vamshi Nandipati of 'Little Hearts' fame.



The untitled movie will be headlined by Kiran Abbavaram, who will join the shoot after he finishes 'Chennai Love Story'. "The narrative is expected to be a commercially viable blend, attracting both youth and family audiences," a source says. Since the story of this film has the approval of Sukumar himself, the KA and K-Ramp actor must be highly confident.

