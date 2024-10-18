Pushpa The Rule visual effects underway in Europe?

Unwilling to leave no stone unturned, the makers of ‘Pushpa The Rule’, are reportedly doing Visual Effects, acronym VFX work in Europe. “Visual effects are quite key to this film since it was shot in varied locations including Japan and Sri Lanka and also multiple zones and forests. Visual Effects (VFX) are created using a fusion of digital imagery and live-action shots and blending them to provide realistic visual spectacle,” says a source.

Even some parts are created through CGI, which is anything created digitally. However VFX and CGI are closely associated with each other, albeit they are not equivalent concepts, he adds. "Europe has the best of experts and has done work for few Hollywood films and they joining the work of 'Pushpa The Rule' is a great thing to happen,' he points out

With the first half approved and locked, those images have been enhanced and re-designed. "More than 600 to 800 shots are being reworked from the first part and it would be top-notch, although it would be costlier," he adds.

Earlier, the makers claimed that 'Pushpa: The Rise’ is nearing its release. The film is just 50 days away from hitting the cinemas worldwide with a bang. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is up for a Box Office storm.

A captivating poster of Allu Arjun sitting in a commanding posture was released. His body language exudes an aura of power and authority. His gaze is fixed on the target. Sensational director Sukumar is going to deliver a never-seen-before experience, with the hero louder like a lion!, added makers.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is scheduled to hit theaters on December 6, 2024. Devi Sri Prasad’s music and the grandeur of the visuals will immerse you in a new world.