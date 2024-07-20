Pushpa The Rule Triggers Envy Among Industry Folk, Says Source

Hyderabad: An industry source claims that the much-awaited ‘Pushpa The Rule’ has exposed some envious minds who are spreading false rumours and trying to drive a wedge between reigning star Allu Arjun and director Sukumar. “It is just their figment of the imagination and trying hard to circulate baseless rumours among these two stalwarts. But it is not going to help them or their evil agendas,” he says and adds. The actor and director are best buddies and have given some different movies to Tollywood from ‘Arya’ to ‘Arya 2’ before delivering the commercial hit ‘Pushpa The Rise’. “They know each other well and also thoroughly discuss creative inputs and changes and arrive at an amicable solution to deliver a bigger hit,” he adds.



In fact, the meteoric rise of Allu Arjun and his pan-India popularity has also disturbed a few industry folks who want him to be along with them. “Allu Arjun’s craze is at this peak and his expanding fan base has stunned a few stars as well. They couldn't digest the fact that Allu Arjun is going out of their reach and comprehension and shining bright across the world,” he points out and explains, “No other film got so much hype and hoopla like ‘Puspa The Rule’ and every update was considered a boon. So some vested interests began to spread false news one after the other, but few portals lapped it up without cross-checking with the team.’

Despite all these envious leaks and unsubstantiated claims that Pushpa 2 will take more time to wrap up and could be delayed further, the source adds, “The film has just 25 days shooting left and post-production work going well and it will hit the theatres in December as planned. Its big success will shut the mouth of rumours mongers,” he concludes.