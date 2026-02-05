Pushpa: The Rise Garners Over Rs 6 Crore in Japan?

Noted star Allu Arjun’s big-budget blockbuster Pushpa 2 has opened on a promising note at the Japan box office, gradually generating curiosity among local moviegoers. In its first two weeks, the action drama reportedly recorded around 17,000 footfalls and collected nearly ¥105 million, translating to approximately Rs 6.1 crore and still counting. This is considered a decent and encouraging start for an Indian film in the Japanese market.



“These numbers clearly reflect the expanding reach of Telugu cinema in overseas territories,” says a source. “However, when Rajamouli’s RRR released in Japan, it collected around ¥140 million in its first two weeks, a record that still remains unbeaten by any Telugu film.”



The real surprise, however, came later with RRR, which benefited from extraordinary word-of-mouth publicity. The film went on to enjoy a prolonged theatrical run of nearly 30 weeks and eventually grossed close to Rs 120 crore in Japan.



The big question now is whether Pushpa 2 can emulate a similar trajectory. “Everything depends on audience reception, repeat viewings, and how strongly the film connects with Japanese viewers,” the source adds. “If positive buzz sustains, Pushpa 2 could also enjoy a steady and extended run. Otherwise, it may conclude its journey on an average note.”



Earlier, Jr NTR and Ram Charan tasted massive success in Japan with RRR, significantly boosting their fan base there. Jr NTR also visited Japan to promote his recent release Devara and personally interacted with fans. “Some Japanese fans even travelled to Hyderabad to meet Ram Charan and spent quality time with him,” notes director Ashok Teja.



He adds that Telugu stars have crossed regional and international boundaries, steadily expanding the global footprint of Telugu cinema. “These are exciting times for Telugu cinema and its leading stars, who are gaining new admirers worldwide while retaining their loyal fan base,” he concludes.

